Less than hour left till match Zenit - Dinamo Minsk in arena Petrovsky

Football and Dinamo Minsk are the main topic for Belarusian fans today, after the defeat (4-0) of Russia's richest club in the first duel of the third round of the Europa League at the renewed Dinamo stadium. Today a return meeting will be held in St. Petersburg. The game will take place at the empty stands in Zenit’s reserve arena Petrovsky.

Less than an hour is left till the match Zenit - Dinamo Minsk.

