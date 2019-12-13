NHL-2020 draft postponed

The NHL postponed the draft 2020 for an indefinite period, prospects overview and the awards ceremony for the season. The draft was scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, and the award ceremony was scheduled for June 18 in Las Vegas. The league will determine new dates for events after clarifying the situation with coronavirus. The regular NHL season was suspended on March 12. The leadership is considering various options for resuming the championship, including the Stanley Cup in August.