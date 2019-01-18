PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Two Belarusian crews in top 10 of rally-raid Dakar-2019

At the final, tenth, stage Alexander Vasilevsky was the best of the Belarusians. He finished eighth and lost to the pilot from the Netherlands just over five minutes. Sergey Vyazovich is the tenth. In the overall standings, Eduard Nikolaev won, Sergei Vyazovich took the sixth place, Alexander Vasilevsky is the eighth.



President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All