Two Belarusians to start at tennis tournament in Madrid Friday

Two Belarusians will start today at a prestigious WTA tournament in Madrid with an impressive prize fund of two and a half million dollars. First-ranked of Belarus and seventh in the world Aryna Sabalenka is getting readyfor the confrontation in the first round with an experienced Russian player Vera Zvonareva, who is now only the 114th. Experts call our Aryna a clear favorite today. The match will start at 12.00. Watch live broadcast on TV channel Belarus 5.

Former world ranking leader Victoria Azarenka, now she is the 15th racket of the planet, will play versus 32nd ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova.

