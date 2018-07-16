PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian athletes claim two medals at IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland

Karina Taranda won gold in High Jump with the result of 92 cm. In Discus Throw, Evgeny Bogutskiy claimed silver - 61.75 m.

Nikita Kolyada showed the best result among European athletes and his personal best in 10,000 Metres Race Walk. In the final protocol, he is the 9th.

