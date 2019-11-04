Belarusians win two medals at home stage of Cycling World Cup

The Belarusians won two medals at the home stage of the UCI Cycling World Cup, the first in the Olympic season. 57 teams from 44 countries fought at Minsk-Arena cycling track not only for awards, but also for license points for the Olympic Games. Yevgeny Korolek rose to the top of the podium in scratch and Tatyana Sharakova took bronze in the women's race.



On November 8, the second round of the World Cup will start in Great Britain. The third one will take place at the end of the month in Hong Kong.



