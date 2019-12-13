3.42 RUB
Two Olympic medals! The Belarusian trampoline school confirms its high status
In the men's event, Ivan Litvinovich won gold in brilliant style, becoming a two-time Olympic champion.
In the women's event, Violetta Bordilovskaya, making her debut at the main summer start of the quadrennium, won silver. The Head of State Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the athletes, noting the indomitable character of our trampolinists.
Absolutely the whole world knows that the Belarusians had triumphed in the Olympic trampoline tournament. The world's leading sports tabloids write about it, although the period that our athletes have gone through is incredibly difficult.
During the period of politically motivated suspension of our trampolinists from the international arena, they followed every start, trained hard every day, waiting for the green light. Head coach of the Belarusian national team Olga Vlasova did not let her trampolinists relax even for a second.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
