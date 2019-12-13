3.39 RUB
5th stage of Biathlon World Cup starts today in Oberhof with two sprint races
Women will be the first to go for a distance of 7,5 kilometers. Dzinara Alimbekava, Anna Sola, Elena Kruchinkina and Irina Kruchinkina will compete. The live broadcast will start on Belarus 5 at 1.20 pm. Men will follow at 4.15 pm. Our team will be represented by Sergei Bocharnikov, Anton Smolski, Raman Yaliotnau, Maksim Varabei and Dmitry Lazovsky.
