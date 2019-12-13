EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

5th stage of Biathlon World Cup starts today in Oberhof with two sprint races

Women will be the first to go for a distance of 7,5 kilometers. Dzinara Alimbekava, Anna Sola, Elena Kruchinkina and Irina Kruchinkina will compete. The live broadcast will start on Belarus 5 at 1.20 pm. Men will follow at 4.15 pm. Our team will be represented by Sergei Bocharnikov, Anton Smolski, Raman Yaliotnau, Maksim Varabei and Dmitry Lazovsky.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All