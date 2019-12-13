PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Y. Sharangovich officially included in NHL New Jersey Devils club for 2021-2022 season

Belarusian forward Yegor Sharangovich is included in the final roster of the NHL New Jersey Devils for the 2021-2022 season. In total, there are 23 players in the squad for the regular season. Sharangovich, who spent the previous debut as part of the Devils, retained his Jersey №17. The first match will be against Chicago on the night of October 16.

