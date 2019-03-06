EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Egor Gerasimov one step closer to main draw of prestigious Indian Wells tournament

Egor Gerasimov is one step closer to the main draw of the prestigious Indian Wells tournament with a prize fund of $ 9 million. At the start of the qualification the Belarusian was stronger than Russian Evgeny Donskoy. Both games ended with a score 6-3. Gerasimov's rival in the second round will be Denis Istomin representing Uzbekistan.

