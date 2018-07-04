PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Egor Gerasimov starts tennis tournament in Italy with victory

Egor Gerasimov started the tennis tournament in Italy with a victory. The prize fund of the tournament is 43 thousand Euros. The Belarusian defeated Spaniard Pedro Martinez. In the second round, Gerasimov will meet with another Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka, who beat Ukrainian Illya Marchenko 6-3, 6-3.

