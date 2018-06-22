EconomySocietyPoliticsPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Egor Gerasimov enters semi-final of Challenger Series tournament in Uzbekistan

Egor Gerasimov has entered the semi-final of the Challenger Series in Uzbekistan with a prize fund of $ 75,000. The Belarusian has beaten Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6:3, 7:6. Tomorrow Egor Gerasimov will play with Spaniard Enrique Lopez Perez.

