3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ekaterina Galkina and Anastasia Salos to perform at World Championship in Sofia
At the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, our Ekaterina Galkina and Anastasia Salos will perform in the all-round events. A live broadcast from Sofia will be provided by Belarus 5 at 2 pm. Ekaterina Galkina has already brought the first silver medal to our national team.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All