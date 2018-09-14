PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ekaterina Galkina and Anastasia Salos to perform at World Championship in Sofia

At the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, our Ekaterina Galkina and Anastasia Salos will perform in the all-round events. A live broadcast from Sofia will be provided by Belarus 5 at 2 pm. Ekaterina Galkina has already brought the first silver medal to our national team.

