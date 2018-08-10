PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
1st gold at European Athletics Championships in Germany won by Elvira German

In the finals of 100 meter hurdles she showed the time 12.67 seconds. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the sportswoman on the victory. This is the fourth award of our team at the European Championships in Berlin.

