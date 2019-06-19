EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Relay Flame of Peace approaching stadium Dinamo

2 days are left before the start of the Second European Games. The Flame of Peace relay is approaching Dinamo Stadium, where a sports forum will solemnly open on June 21.

The torch relay of the world went to the Minsk Tractor Works. Today the torchbearers will also run through High-Tech Park.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All