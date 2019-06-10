3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Relay Flame of Pease passes through large enterprises of Mozyr district
The Flame of Peace is one step away from the capital region. Today, the fire of the II European Games was welcomed in Mozyr.
The relay passed through the large enterprises of the district. Among them are the oil refinery and the production Mozyr Salt. Torchbearers were met by labor groups, dance, vocal performances and flash mobs.
The fire visited the strongest agricultural enterprise of the region Zarya. Here guests were greeted by an exhibition of Belarusian special equipment and a mini-concert.
The relay day ended in the historic center of Mozyr. There was a symbolic ceremony of the transfer of fire to the Minsk region.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All