Relay Flame of Pease passes through large enterprises of Mozyr district

The Flame of Peace is one step away from the capital region. Today, the fire of the II European Games was welcomed in Mozyr.



The relay passed through the large enterprises of the district. Among them are the oil refinery and the production Mozyr Salt. Torchbearers were met by labor groups, dance, vocal performances and flash mobs.



The fire visited the strongest agricultural enterprise of the region Zarya. Here guests were greeted by an exhibition of Belarusian special equipment and a mini-concert.



The relay day ended in the historic center of Mozyr. There was a symbolic ceremony of the transfer of fire to the Minsk region.