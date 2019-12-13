EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kontiolahti Biathlon World Cup Stage starts with men's sprint

The penultimate stage of the Biathlon World Cup in the season starts with the men's sprint in Finnish Kontiolahti today. The national team of Belarus at a 10-km distance will be represented by Roman Eletnov, Anton Smolski, Sergei Bocharnikov and Maksim Varabei. There are 104 participants in the start list. The live broadcast of the race will begin on Belarus 5 at 17.20.

