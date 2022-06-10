Evgeny Korolek keeps leader’s yellow jersey of the after first stage of Five Rings of Moscow cycling race

Belarusian Evgeny Korolek retained the yellow jersey of the leader after the first stage of the Five Rings of Moscow cycling race. On Thursday, Sergey Zatsepin celebrated his victory at 157 km distance. The Belarusian finished in the general group with the winner and remained the leader thanks to his victory in the previous event. Another our cyclist, Bronislav Samoilov, who had the 8th position, entered the top 10 of the general classification. Now the riders are passing the second stage, 150 km on Krylatskoye Ring.