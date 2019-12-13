3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Evgeny Korolek wins gold at World Cycling Championships
The triumphant news has come from Berlin. At the World Track Cycling Championships, our Evgeny Korolek won gold in scratch, having become a two-time world champion. The first gold, was taken by the Belarusian two years ago. Scratch is not part of the Olympic program, but our athlete plans to fight for getting to Tokyo in other disciplines. This is the final start of the season, where one can score points in the Olympic ranking.
