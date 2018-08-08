PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Evgeny Tsurkin reaches finals of European Swimming Championships with 8th result

Evgeny Tsurkin has made his way to the finals of the European Swimming Championships at a distance of 100 meters butterfly with the 8th result. His result is 52.42 seconds. Qualification was won by Italian Piero Codia. Belarusian Anastasia Kuleshova took the 22nd place in the distance of 50 meters butterfly.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All