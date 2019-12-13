3.39 RUB
Spikey Hedgehog selected mascot of ice hockey cup 2021
Spikey Hedgehog will be the mascot of 2021 World Hockey Championship, which will be hosted by Belarus and Latvia. Today the official presentation of the mascot was held. The title of the main symbol of the upcoming tournament was approved by more than 100 works by representatives of both countries. By the way, both professional artists and design studios, and just fans of hockey sent their applications.
A special jury consisting of athletes, singers, village Ebriti and representatives of the organizing committee evaluated the submitted works. They paid attention to graphic performance, correspondence to the theme, creativity of the idea, compatibility of the character with traditions and culture of countries.
The World Championships, which will be held from May 7 to 23, 2021, will be hosted by the capitals of both countries.
