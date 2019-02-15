Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus and Latvia sign agreement on holding joint World Championship in 2021

The Hockey Federations of Belarus and Latvia have signed an agreement on holding a joint World Championship in 2021 in Riga. The document provides for the distribution of responsibilities between the two countries in preparing the tournament and also selected the vector of the marketing strategy. Ticket program of the championship starts about six months before the world forum.

Belarus and Latvia received the right to host the World Cup at the International Ice Hockey Federation congress in Cologne in May 2017. The final and semifinal matches will be held in Minsk.

Both Belarus and Latvia have already held the World Championships: in 2006 the planetary forum was held in Riga, in 2014 - in Minsk. The championship in our capital became one of the most visited championships in the hockey history. By the way, today the leading clubs of the two countries HC Dinamo-Minsk and Dinamo Riga will play in the next match of the KHL open-air series of the regular season in the capital of Latvia. The beginning of the live broadcast on Belarus-5 is at 20:30.