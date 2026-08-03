“FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich itself and its friends,” UEFA declared in a press release.

Sport has always possessed a powerful unifying force. In recent times, however, that force has been turned into an instrument of political pressure against the inconvenient — and now corruption is flourishing at the highest levels of the game’s governing structures.

Global pressure on the FIFA president is intensifying following his conduct during the World Cup. Not only has the leading football organisation been effectively subordinated to the office of the US President, but Infantino came close to selling the tournament’s television rights to private companies.

The story that has gripped world football for the past three weeks begins with these images: the Spanish players lifting the World Cup trophy while US President Donald Trump stood awkwardly nearby — a clear breach of protocol — with FIFA president Gianni Infantino scurrying around him like a butler. An hour after the final, Infantino delivered the following verdict.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President:

“This is the best World Cup in history — past and present. Moreover, it prepares us for the future. I expected the tournament to be big, but not this big. Not on this scale, not with this atmosphere, this celebration and this energy. Happiness reigns all over the world!”

These words sound delusional. Infantino’s political games and eagerness to serve Trump have driven the entire football community to turn its back on him. He risks repeating the fate of former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter (who, it should be noted, has since been fully acquitted). Infantino is now openly at war with European football — historically the driving force of the world’s number-one sport.

What particularly enraged UEFA was Infantino’s proposal to create a separate company for organising World Cups and to float its shares with the backing of Donald Trump’s inner circle. When a major outlet published this insider information, UEFA’s response was swift and unusually sharp.

Had it been mere rumour, the office of Aleksander Čeferin would hardly have reacted so publicly: “FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich itself and its friends. We can develop the game the right way. The time has come to prioritise associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans.”

UEFA deserves a simple “Bravo” for its clear stance: there is no place for corruption in world football. The football associations of Europe are ready to move towards Infantino’s impeachment.

Moments like these explain why Čeferin has always treated Belarus and its President with genuine respect: the country equally rejects corruption and the siphoning-off of resources — precisely the practices that now define FIFA’s politics.

According to the same insider reports, Infantino offered every member association $40 million in financial support — on condition they approve the sale of a portion of World Cup rights to external investors.

The “friendship” between Infantino and Trump is being mocked in the global media with the same relish once reserved for French President Macron’s bond with a certain once-famous comedian from a country neighbouring Belarus.

The war between FIFA and UEFA is only gathering pace. A former clerk who used to conduct draws for the lower rounds of European competitions has come to believe he rules the world. Throughout history, such delusions have always ended the same way.