FIH Lifts Restrictions on Belarusian Teams
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Field Hockey Federation (FIH) has lifted restrictions on national youth teams, the Belarusian Federation's press service reported.
The Belarusian national U16 and U18 field hockey teams have been allowed to compete under the FIH's auspices. The teams will be able to compete on the world stage using national symbols.
Furthermore, the Federation has restored Belarus's right to host official international competitions for participants in these age groups.