Anniversary film of President's Sports Club "We've been Winning Together for 15 Years"
Everybody knows how important it is to support a young man in his early years. It has been the number one problem in the Belarusian sport for many years - young men and girls who are not sure of their future in professional sport, went to other areas. 15 years ago the Presidential Sports Club took this niche and today it can be proud of its scholarship holders. Who are they and how much money and energy was invested? Watch the anniversary film of President's Sports Club "We've been Winning Together for 15 Years".
