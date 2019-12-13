PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ice battles of Christmas International Tournament

The final matches of the International Christmas Amateur Ice Hockey Tournament for the Prize of the President of Belarus were held today. The final fight was intense! Ice battles have been held on Chizhovka-Arena site for five days. The bronze medalist of the competition is the team of the UAE, a little earlier the winners of the "Golden Puck" were determined (video).

