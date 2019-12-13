3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Final stage of IBU Cup starts in Raubichi
The weather didn't prevent us from holding the European Championship in Raubichi, which ended already. The final stage of the IBU Cup will take place in the sport complex today. This is the 2nd highest ranked competition on the international calendar.
