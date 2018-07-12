3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
FIFA World Cup final: France vs. Croatia
Yesterday, Croatia beat England in the extra time. England took the lead in the first half, but Croatia was stronger and for the first time in its history it will play in the finals.
The match France vs. Croatia will be held on Sunday, 15 July, at 18:00. On Saturday, Belgium will face England in the third-place play-off at 17:00.
All match reviews are available on the YouTube channel of Belarus 5 and in the TV New Agency’s profiles in social media.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All