FIFA World Cup final: France vs. Croatia

Yesterday, Croatia beat England in the extra time. England took the lead in the first half, but Croatia was stronger and for the first time in its history it will play in the finals.

The match France vs. Croatia will be held on Sunday, 15 July, at 18:00. On Saturday, Belgium will face England in the third-place play-off at 17:00.

All match reviews are available on the YouTube channel of Belarus 5 and in the TV New Agency’s profiles in social media.

