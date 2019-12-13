3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Meshkov Brest handball club to play against Eurofarm in SEHA league
"Meshkov Brest" today is expectsed to step into the final four of the SEHA League. The Belarusian club from Brest will play a qualifying match in one quarter of the final tournament against North Macedonian "Eurofarm". The home team needs to hold on to the 4 goal advantage they gained on the road. Experts call our team a favorite for the re-match as well.
