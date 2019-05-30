EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Andrei Tolmach becomes general director of FC Dinamo-Minsk

Changes have been made in the leadership of the FC Dinamo-Minsk. According to the official website of the team, the chair of the general director will be occupied now by Andrei Tolmach. Earlier, he headed the mini-football club Stolitsa, as well as the national team of Belarus on mini-football.

