Chausy becomes center of biathlon events in Belarus

Chauses became the center of biathlon events in Belarus. A new sports complex for biathletes was opened in the district center in the East of the country. The town wasn't chosen by chance: It was here that the first steps in the sport were made by Sergey Novikov, silver medalist of the Vancouver Olympics, Dinara Alimbekova, Pyeongchang champion, bronze medalist of the European championship Roman Yeletnov.



Another illustrative example: there's an award in sports for the result. There is a specialized Children's and Youth Sports Center in the town, in which more than a hundred young athletes engaged in biathlon train.



In addition to a ski roller track with 18 firing ranges, the facility includes stands for 500 seats, an administrative and domestic sports complex with a press center, a conference and a gym. A four-time Olympic champion Darya Domracheva also took part in the opening ceremony.



The sports complex in Chausy immediately plunged into the atmosphere of big competitions: The stadium hosted the first stage of the Belarusian Biathlon Federation Cup: 8 teams and 140 participants started the fight for the victory.



Anastasia Kovalevskaya, representing the team of Vitsebsk Region, became the first champion of the fourth season, but it's too early to sum up the results. The format of the competition is similar to the World Cup: throughout the season, the athletes take part in six stages of the tournament, the next one starts in Gomel on August 20.



