Today Belarus marks the 40th anniversary of the main victory in the history of the Belarusian soccer, In November 1982, Dinamo Minsk became the best team of the USSR championship, which included, for instance, Dinamo Tbilisi, which had just won the European Cup, or Dinamo Kiev, which had won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the Super Cup seven years before that. There were also Spartak with Rodionov and Cherenkov, Zenit with Kazachenok and Chukhlov, and many, many other great teams. But the Belarusian team became the best, and it's a brilliant victory in the history of our sport.



Eduard Malofeyev, coach, USSR champion in 1982:



“It's been 40 years since we became the Soviet Union champions. It was such a good gift for our whole republic, for all our people.”



