Main sporting event held in Mir Castle

The presentation of the multisport forum medals along with the lighting of the Flame of Peace in Rome was definitely one of the central events on the eve of the start of the European Games. Exactly one month before the opening ceremony, the awards were first presented in Mir, the legendary castle complex, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



1084 awards: 329 gold, 329 silver and 426 bronze medals will be presented.



Tomorrow, with a torch in their hands, the participants of the “Flame of Peace” relay will visit Lida Region.