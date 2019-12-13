Belarusian Track and Field Championship held in Minsk

The Belarusian athletics games ended the night before at the Dynamo Stadium. In fact, it was the championship of Belarus, which took place in the days when the whole world was planning to watch the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The Belarusian championship at Dynamo took place during three competitive days. The shot put was held in the city center, while running for ten kilometers took place in the suburbs. For our athletes, the competition was the main start of the season. It is important that the audience saw both the leaders of the national team and the youth.



In long jump Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova confirmed her level and jumped half a meter further than in Rio. Irina Zhuk broke her own record of Belarus in pole vault, set at Dynamo a year ago. The new benchmark is 4 meters 72 centimeters.



Surprisingly, Irina did not set the bar so high even at training. Exactly in a year there will be another reason to show the maximum in Tokyo.

