Head coach of Belarus national beach soccer team announces line-up for World Championships to start on August 19 in Moscow
The head coach of the Belarusian national beach soccer team Nicolas Alvarado has decided on the roster for the World Cup, which kicks off in Moscow tomorrow. The squad includes 14 players: three goalkeepers and 11 field players. The Belarusians will compete in Group C with El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil. The best two teams of each quartet will make it to the play-offs. National beach soccer team will play for only the second time in the final stage of the World Cup. The Belarusians made their debut in 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Then our guys could not make it to the quarterfinals, finishing third in their preliminary group.
