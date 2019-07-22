PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Gleb Makarenko won gold on the first competition day of the European Youth Festival

Greco-Roman wrestler Gleb Makarenko won the gold on the first competition day of the European Youth Festival. In the weight category up to 55 kg, the Belarusian in the final was stronger than Romeo Beridze from Georgia.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All