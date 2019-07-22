3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Gleb Makarenko won gold on the first competition day of the European Youth Festival
Greco-Roman wrestler Gleb Makarenko won the gold on the first competition day of the European Youth Festival. In the weight category up to 55 kg, the Belarusian in the final was stronger than Romeo Beridze from Georgia.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All