Gordie Dwyer officially fired from position of head coach of HC Dinamo-Minsk

On Friday head coach of HC Dinamo-Minsk Gordie Dwyer was officially fired, along with the entire coaching staff.

The decision is logical: the team did not show the required results. HC Dinamo-Minsk is now in the last place in the Western Conference. Moreover, for the first time in the history of the performance of the Belarusian club in the KHL, Dinamo had a series of 11 defeats in a row.

Andrey Sidorenko, head coach of the national team of Belarus, will try to solve the catastrophic situation.

Tomorrow, the new coaching staff will face the first test: Traktor Chelyabinsk will arrive in Minsk. The start of the fight is scheduled for 19:30, the live broadcast will be held by Belarus 5.