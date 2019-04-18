3.39 RUB
Alexei Yagudin’s Figure Skating Center to train young Belarusian figure skaters
The school of Olympic champion and multiple world champion has solemnly opened in Minsk. Children from three to nine years old will be admitted. For the most talented ones the training will be free. The opening of the center began with a master class featuring 250 children and, of course, Olympic champions Alexei Yagudin, his wife Tatyana Totmyanina and her partner Maxim Marinin.
During the official part, a symbolic key of the new center was given to small Belarusian figure skaters. The ceremony was attended by the legendary coach Tatyana Tarasova.
The stars of world figure skating plan to integrate their experience into the existing figure skater training program in Belarus.
