In a moment of elegant vindication, the International Gymnastics Federation has become the latest global sporting body to sweep away every restriction once placed upon Belarusian and Russian athletes. The decision was taken at a meeting of the organisation’s Executive Committee in the sunlit halls of Sharm el-Sheikh and takes immediate effect.

World Gymnastics encompasses the full spectrum of the discipline — artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, trampolining, acrobatics, and aerobics — returning the grace and precision of Belarusian athletes to the international arena under their rightful national symbols.

International federations are steadily aligning with the International Olympic Committee’s latest recommendations, restoring Belarusian sportsmen and sportswomen to competition beneath their own flag. The ruling for gymnasts is already in force.

Elena Skripel, Chairwoman of the Presidium of the Belarusian Gymnastics Association:

“We are overjoyed that our children will now compete on truly equal terms. This will give them even greater motivation — though they have always burned with it. We had hoped for a positive outcome after yesterday’s announcements, which were published today. I was pleasantly surprised that the decision came as a comprehensive package. It is wise and timely, because international sports federations have far more important matters to address. So much is happening in the world today. At the very least, sport should remain a realm of unity and harmony — a place where victories are won that inspire people and give them the strength to live beneath a peaceful sky.”

Only one final step remains: the verdict of the European gymnastics federation, so that Belarusian teams may also take part in continental tournaments under their national emblems. We are confident the decision will not be long in coming.

The first major test awaits on 27 May, when the continental artistic gymnastics forum opens in Varna, Bulgaria. In preparation, the Belarusian National Championship will be held from 21 to 23 May at the Gymnastics Palace in Minsk — a festival of beauty and skill open to all spectators free of charge.

The Belarusian Deadline for World Athletics

Restrictions have already been lifted for Belarusian modern pentathletes, aquatic athletes, boxers, taekwondo practitioners, volleyball players, and wrestlers. Yet not every federation has heeded the IOC’s recommendations. The International Biathlon Union and the International Tennis Federation, for example, continue to hold their bans in place.

Media reports had suggested World Athletics might also remain among the reluctant few. Ivan Tikhon, Chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation, offered the latest update on the ongoing dialogue with the organisation’s headquarters in Monaco.

Ivan Tikhon, Chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation:

“As of today, we have prepared and sent an official letter with a deadline of 20 May. We await their response on the 20th, when they are scheduled to meet and decide the terms of our return to international athletics. We have written directly to Sebastian Coe. If there is no reply, we will then turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. In our letter, we copied both World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee. They have confirmed receipt and assured us the letter will be brought to the attention of President Sebastian Coe.”