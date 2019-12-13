I. Boki becomes fifth in 100-meter breaststroke at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

At the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Belarusians today could not achieve the medal awards. Paralympic triumphant Ihar Boki, five-time champion of the Games in the capital of Japan, became the fifth in his sixth event in the 100-meter breaststroke. Uladzimir Izotau finished fourth in a similar discipline, but in a different class, also Yavheny Shchelkanau remained one step away from the podium in 200 meters breaststroke. He already has a silver medal at the current Paralympics.