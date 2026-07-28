IFFF Allows Belarusian and Russian Athletes to Compete under Its Auspices

The International Functional Fitness Federation (IFFF) has cleared athletes from Belarus and Russia to participate in competitions under its auspices, BelTA reports.

The federation's statement states that Belarusian and Russian athletes will once again be able to compete in international competitions under their national symbols, as well as in team events. The IFFF expects representatives from Belarus and Russia to participate in the upcoming World Championships.

The IFFF will continue to follow IOC recommendations and take into account any subsequent changes.