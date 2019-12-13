3.42 RUB
Igor Bokiy opens account of medals of Belarusians at XVII Summer Paralympics
Winning news has just come from Paris! The main favorite and multiple record holder Igor Bokiy opened the account of medals of Belarusians at the XVII Summer Paralympics. The athlete won gold in the 100-meter butterfly in the S13 class.
Even in qualification the swimmer showed a gold medal.
With 54.23 seconds, Bokiy stepped from the first place to the final, where he triumphantly became the 17-time Paralympic champion.
Igor really has no equal in the 100-meter butterfly. The athlete holds world and Paralympic records in the same discipline.
Tomorrow our Igor Bokiy and Evgeni Kovalenok will start the backstroke. Preliminary heats are already at 12 o'clock. The final is scheduled for 20:50. We will keep our fists for our athletes.
