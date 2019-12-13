Igor Bokiy opens account of medals of Belarusians at XVII Summer Paralympics

Winning news has just come from Paris! The main favorite and multiple record holder Igor Bokiy opened the account of medals of Belarusians at the XVII Summer Paralympics. The athlete won gold in the 100-meter butterfly in the S13 class.

Even in qualification the swimmer showed a gold medal.

With 54.23 seconds, Bokiy stepped from the first place to the final, where he triumphantly became the 17-time Paralympic champion.

Igor really has no equal in the 100-meter butterfly. The athlete holds world and Paralympic records in the same discipline.