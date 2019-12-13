3.42 RUB
Igor Bokiy became five-time European para-swimming champion 2024
2024 Para Swimming European Open Championships finished in Funchal, Portugal, reports BELTA.
On the final day of the continental forum our Igor Bokiy celebrated another triumph - this time the Belarusian had no equal in the 200 meters swimming in the S13 class. In total, Bokiy will take away from Madeira five gold and one silver medals. Earlier Igor won in the 50-meter, 100-meter and 400-meter freestyle, as well as in the 100-meter butterfly. From now on the Belarusian is a 30-time European champion, besides, he has 28 gold medals at the world forums and 16 victories at the Paralympic Games.
A total of 10 athletes represented the Belarusian team in Portugal, of which four won medals. Earlier, the silver medalist of the continental championship was Egor Shchelkanov (100m backstroke, S9), the third step of the podium was taken by Maxim Vashkevich (100m backstroke, S12) and Vladimir Izotov (100m breaststroke, SB12). The total result of our national team amounted to 9 awards (5-2-2). More than 400 swimmers took part in the competition, along with European athletes, representatives of other parts of the world also took part in the tournament.
