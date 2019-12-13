Igor Bokiy became five-time European para-swimming champion 2024

On the final day of the continental forum our Igor Bokiy celebrated another triumph - this time the Belarusian had no equal in the 200 meters swimming in the S13 class. In total, Bokiy will take away from Madeira five gold and one silver medals. Earlier Igor won in the 50-meter, 100-meter and 400-meter freestyle, as well as in the 100-meter butterfly. From now on the Belarusian is a 30-time European champion, besides, he has 28 gold medals at the world forums and 16 victories at the Paralympic Games.