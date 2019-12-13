3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian national team returns its reputation after basketball matches at European Championship
Playing at the European Championship allowed the Belarusian women's basketball team to be regarded as of one of the best at the Old World Championship. The game in defense, according to the head coach of the national team, wasn’t successful enough to win a medal. In the fight for the third place, the Belarusians lost to the Belgians 69:77.
But the Championship gold was won by the Serbian national team, leaving France behind 63:54.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All