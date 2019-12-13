EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian national team returns its reputation after basketball matches at European Championship

Playing at the European Championship allowed the Belarusian women's basketball team to be regarded as of one of the best at the Old World Championship. The game in defense, according to the head coach of the national team, wasn’t successful enough to win a medal. In the fight for the third place, the Belarusians lost to the Belgians 69:77.

But the Championship gold was won by the Serbian national team, leaving France behind 63:54.

