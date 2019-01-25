PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

II European Games recognized as most significant continental sports project this year

The II European Games, which will be held in Minsk in June, are recognized as the most significant continental sports project this year. This is the result of a survey of the popular sports resource Inside the Games. Within the survey Minsk competed with the similar in format events such as African Games in Morocco, the Pan American Games in Peru and the Pacific Games in Samoa. Fans gave more than 93% of votes to the sports forum in Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All