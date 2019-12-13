3.42 RUB
Ilya Ivashka to play with Shapovalov in 1/8 finals of tournament in St. Petersburg
Ilya Ivashka will compete today for reaching the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in St. Petersburg. The Belarusian needs to beat the 12th racket of the world Denis Shapovalov. The tennis players played in Shenzhen, and then the Canadian won 2 years ago. The rival of Ivashko and Shapovalov is already known. This is Stanislas Wawrinka, who was stronger than Egor Gerasimov - Evgeny Donskoy 6: 1, 3: 6, 6: 3 in the 1/8 finals.
