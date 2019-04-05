PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus’ first racket Ilya Ivashko to play in main draw of ATP series tournament in Marrakesh

Belarus’ first racket Ilya Ivashko will play in the main draw of the ATP series tournament in Marrakesh with a prize fund of more than five hundred thousand Euros. Matches of the men's singles will be held from 8 to 14 April. The Belarusian got into the main draw of the tournament after the removal of Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

