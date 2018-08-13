PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ilya Ivashka enters 1st hundred of ATP ranking for 1st time in his career

Ilya Ivashka has risen 25 lines thanks to his performance at the tournament in Toronto. Ivashka reached the round of last 16 there. Other Belarusians - Uladzimir Ignatik and Egor Gerasimov - are outside the second hundred in the global report. 

