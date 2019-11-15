Ilya Ivashka reaches semi-finals at tournament in Finland

Ilya Ivashka made it to the semi-finals at the tennis tournament of the ATP Challenge Series in Helsinki. In the quarterfinal the Belarusian competed with Harri Heliovaarra. In the first set Ivashka was defeated with a score 3-6, but he had an unconditional victory in the second set - 6-1 and in the third set - 6-2. The opponent to Ivashka in the semi-finals is being determined these minutes.