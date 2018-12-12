PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ilya Shimanovich becomes 2nd in World Swimming Championships with record of Belarus

In Guangzhou, China, the Belarusian has won the first medal for the swimming team of Belarus. Ilya Shimanovich took silver. At the World Short Course Swimming Championships, the Belarusian showed the second result in the final hundred-meter breaststroke. His time is 56.10 seconds. This is the record of Belarus.

